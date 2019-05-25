"Jean" Pearl E. Hill (nee Bertram)

DYER, IN - "Jean" Pearl Hill (nee Bertram), age 87 of Dyer, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was laid to rest on March 24, 2019 at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Please join her family and loved ones for a Celebration of Life memorial service to be held at her daughter Mary Hill's home at 14111 Stone Tree Ave., San Antonio, TX on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. There will be a time of celebration as many of the family come together from the Atlantic Caribbean Islands to the Pacific Aloha islands of Hawaii, and from the shores of Lake Michigan to the Gulf of Mexico's lone star state of Texas.

She loved her family and we love her. Join us as we share our life's memories.