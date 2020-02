Pearl "Penny" L. Langford

ST. JOHN, IN - Pearl "Penny" L. Langford, age 78, of St. John, formerly of Munster, passed away February 24, 2020. She was an avid bowler, loved to travel, cross-stitch, and enjoyed shopping. Penny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved her. Penny was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Paul Langford; and daughter Sandra Sannito.

She is survived by her daughters Diane (Eric) Laoang, and Karen (James) Volk; son-in-law Patrick (late Sandra) Sannito; grandchildren Robert (Vanessa), and Brenden (Chelsey) Volk, Catherine Louise (Randy) Campbell, Olivia (Kyle Deja) Laoang, Sean and Connor Sannito; great-grandchildren Ayden and Emma Campbell, and Avery Volk; and fur babies Ruby, Beau, and her most favorite Bella.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com