1/
Pearl Marie (Meneghin) Klein
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Pearl Marie Klein (nee Meneghin)

DOLTON, IL - Pearl Marie Klein (nee Meneghin), age 96, longtime resident of Dolton, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 4, 2020. Loving wife of the late George J. Klein. Devoted mother of George (Barbara) Klein, Angie (Wayne) Miles, and the late Jerrold (Elizabeth) Klein. Proud Nona of Matthew (Rebecca) Klein, Mollie (Chris) Cameo, Jerry Klein, and Pete Klein; great-grandmother of Caterina, Amelia, Angelo, Jett, and Jovie. Dearest sister of the late Rose (late Dick) Claus, late Chris (late Evelyn) Meneghin, and late Lou (late Janette) Meneghin. Kind aunt of several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Pietro and Angela Meneghin.

Visitation Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 12:00 p.m. (Masks Please) at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, JAMES E. JANUSZ, DIRECTOR, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, with Deacon Tim Springer officiating. A memorial Mass for Mrs. Klein, at Christ Our Savior at St. Jude the Apostle Church, will be at a future date to be determined. Private family interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery - Elwood, IL.

For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
God's light has shone through you! Heaven is a place of eternal joyous reunions with all those who have gone to Heaven before us. May the peace of God surround & strengthen your family.
Debbie Mullens
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved