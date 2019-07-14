Pearl Wayne Meeks

MORGAN TOWNSHIP - Pearl Wayne Meeks, of Morgan Township passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at home with his family. He was born in Oblong, IL to Noah and Mabel (Stowers) Meeks. Wayne served as a manager with Heinold Feed for 20 years and retired from Porter Memorial Hospital Maintenance Department. Wayne enjoyed camping, particularly at Indiana's State parks, vacations with the family, tending his vegetable garden and claiming the best kept lawn in Morgan Township. His wood crafting talents and holding court during the summer months in his shed with the neighbors also brought great satisfaction.

On November 18, 1962 he married Judith Kortum who survives along with their children; Tim Meeks (Susie) of Valparaiso, Kathy Jeffries of Springfield, MO, Janet Meeks (Steve) of Marshfield, MO, Jeffrey (Meeks (Kari) of Wheatfield, sister, Mary Kussmaul, grandchildren: Crystal, Sarah, Jeff, Sissy, Rachel, Christina, Heather, Zack and Megan, 17 great-grandchildren and one great great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by one son, David Meeks, brothers: Charles, Clarence, Lawrence, Lester and Earl and sisters: Helen, Dorothy, Thelma and Norma.

A visitation will be held Monday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts.