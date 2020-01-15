Pedro "Pete" J. Martinez

HAMMOND, IN - Pete J. Martinez, age 71, of Hammond, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer M. Martinez; three grandchildren: Alana, Danny Jr. and Jesus; five siblings: Juanita Martinez, Catalina (late Guadalupe) Rodriguez, Guadalupe Noriega, Augustin (Teresa) Martinez and Adele (Joaquin) Cuadra; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Susan Martinez (nee Falls); son, Danny Martinez; parents, Augustin and Manuela de Jesus Martinez.

Friends are invited to meet with the family for a memorial visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A memorial service will take place at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Orlando Soler officiating. Pete was a life long resident of the Region. He was a millwright mechanic at Inland Steel and retired after 33 years. Pete was a member of USW local 1010. In his free time, he enjoyed watching football, baseball and cheering on his boys, the Green Bay Packers and White Sox. Pete was a kind and giving individual who went out of his way to help others, his life revolved around his family and his dog Tequila, he will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219) 844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.