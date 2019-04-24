Peggy Ann Sallee

WANATAH, IN - Peggy Ann Sallee, 68, of Wanatah passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. She was born June 26, 1950 in LaPorte to Arthur and Katherine (Parthum) Rosenbaum. Peggy attended Wanatah Schools then began her career as a dentist's assistant before working many years as a housekeeper with Porter-Starke Service in Valparaiso. She was a lifetime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Wanatah.Survivors include her children, Wendy (Gary) Kiger of Logansport, Joshua Sallee (fiance-Michelle Meyers) of Wanatah, Andrew (Tiffany) Sallee of Wanatah, son-in-law, George Mowbray of Valparaiso, father of her children, Edwin J. Sallee, Jr., siblings, Arnold (Nancy) Rosenbaum, Mary Jane Bailey, Bob (Joyce) Rosenbaum, Bill (Gerry) Rosenbaum, brother-in-law, LeRoy "Doc" Koselke, grandchildren: Anthony (Jodi) Binkley, Jessica Binkley (fiance-Tommy Klem), Logan Mowbray, Emma Johnson, Bryson Johnson, Madison Johnson, Austin Sallee and Holly Sallee and great-grandchildren: Amanda, Brianna, Jacoby, Rosalie and Mason. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Mowbray, grandson, Brody Dane Johnson and sister, Janet Koselke.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at WANATAH CHAPEL. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 15496 S. 900 W., Wanatah with Rev. Joel S. Zipay officiating and burial to follow at Hanna Cemetery.