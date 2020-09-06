Peggy Beson Seward

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peggy Beson Seward, age 66, of Schererville, IN and Ft Myers Beach, FL passed away suddenly at Munster Community Hospital on August 20, 2020. Peggy was born on March 30, 1954 in Edina, MN; the daughter of Warren and Phyllis (Schmidt) Beson. Peggy's family moved to the Schenectady, NY area in 1966 when she was 12. She graduated from Scotia-Glenville HS in 1972. In 1978 she moved to Schererville, IN where she met her future husband, John Seward. Peggy and John were married in 1981 in Palm Springs, CA.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, John Seward; loving children: Mitch Seward, Justina (Rich Engel) Seward; twin grandchildren: Jake and Jordan Wagner; best friend and sister: Mary (Pat) Gibbons of Glenville, NY; brothers: Hugh M. (Fiorella) Nelson of Ashburn, VA and Peter A. Nelson of Manchester, NH; sister-in-law: Eleanor Beson of Ballston Spa, NY and many nieces and nephews.

Peggy was preceded in death by her father: Warren L. Beson; mother: Phyllis S. Nelson; stepfather: H. Alan Nelson; brother: Michael W. Beson; and in-laws: Jack and Ruth Seward (Lansing, IL).

Peggy was a talented and vibrant person. She owned Mussels Sports Pub in Munster; one of the finest sports themed bar/restaurant in NW Indiana. Most recently, Peggy was Senior VP of Business Risks Services, a national work comp insurance brokerage firm. She and her husband owned "BRS" for 25 years and both retired in July 2020.

Peggy became a "Snowbird" 22 years ago wintering in Ft. Myers Beach, FL. She was very active in her Condo Association, becoming a board member and Vice President. She was an avid golfer and played with her close friends, Darlyn Wells, Roberta Mangum, and Dauma Glennon.

Peggy loved to help others and served on a number of Sports Charity Cancer Foundations. Her two favorites were the Chicago Baseball Cancer Charities and Ron Kittle's Indiana Sports Charities. She was an Executive Womens' Board Member of both foundations. Her passion was taking care of her family and care of her backyard garden. Peggy loved sports cars and was a participant at many car shows in Fort Myers, FL and NW Indiana events. She also loved her Minnesota Vikings Football team and the Chicago White Sox. Her personality was warm, strong, and caring. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Peggy was also very kind. Her final act of kindness was that she was an organ donor. Thanks to her; someone will gain the gift of sight with the donation of her beautiful blue eyes.

The Seward family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of the Neurology and Oncology units at Munster Community Hospital during Peggy's final days.

BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME of Munster (219-836-5000) handled Peggy's last wishes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Peggy's request to the St. Peters ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row Albany, NY 12205 in memory of her brother: Michael W. Beson (https://donate.givetostpeters,org). There will be no funeral or public memorial service. A private family gathering to celebrate Peggy's special life will be held at a future date. Please leave condolences at www.burnskish.com.