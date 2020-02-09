Peggy M. Popa (nee Gibbons)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Peggy M. Popa (nee Gibbons), age 93, of Merrillville, passed away Tuesday, February 3, 2020 in Boulder, CO. She was retired from JP Morgan Chase Bank in Griffith. Preceded in death by her loving husband Victor Popa; daughters Gayle Marie and Margaret Lynn (Peggy); parents, Martin and Catherine Gibbons; brothers: Jack, Joe, Tom and Jim Gibbons; sisters: Katherine Stalmah, Gerry Mulloy, and Mary Marcotte.

Survived by children, Victor (Deborah) Popa, Kevin (Barbara) Popa, Beth (late Phil) Shanahan. Grandchildren, William (Susan)Popa, Brian Popa, Patricia (Josh) Nelson, Katherine Shanahan, Daniel Shanahan. Great grandchildren Joseph Popa, Benjamin Popa; many nieces and nephews.