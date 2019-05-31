Penelope "Penny" Velasquez (nee Kopack)

VALPARAISO, IN - Penelope "Penny" Velasquez (nee Kopack), age 73 of Valparaiso, passed away May 29, 2019. She graduated from Andrean High School, Class of 64, and worked as a court reporter for Lake Superior court for 33 years. Penny was a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and sister. Penny will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her son, Edmund; brother, Stan Kopack. Penny is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Edmund; daughter, Erica (Jake Markiewicz); siblings, John (Terry) Kopack, Keith Kopack, and LuElla (Alan) Bishop; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway,Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.burnsfuneral.comwww.burnsfuneral.com