Pennie M. Maynard (nee Pascarella)

GARY, IN - Pennie M. Maynard (nee Pascarella), age 56 of Gary, passed away November 7, 2019.

Pennie was preceded in death by her parents David and Geraldine; sister Karrie Luttrell.

She is survived by her loving husband Jim; children Jimmy (Ruth) and Diana Maynard; grandchildren Colton, Isaiah, Dawson, and Lisa; siblings Tammie (Terry) Kilburn, Joe Pacscarella, Gina (Randy) Fogle; goddaughter Madelyn Fogle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com