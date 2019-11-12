Pennie M. (Pascarella) Maynard

Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Obituary
Pennie M. Maynard (nee Pascarella)

GARY, IN - Pennie M. Maynard (nee Pascarella), age 56 of Gary, passed away November 7, 2019.

Pennie was preceded in death by her parents David and Geraldine; sister Karrie Luttrell.

She is survived by her loving husband Jim; children Jimmy (Ruth) and Diana Maynard; grandchildren Colton, Isaiah, Dawson, and Lisa; siblings Tammie (Terry) Kilburn, Joe Pacscarella, Gina (Randy) Fogle; goddaughter Madelyn Fogle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Nov. 12, 2019
