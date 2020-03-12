Perry Deon Farris

HAMMOND, IN - Perry Deon Farris, 43, of Hammond, departed this life and went to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday March 7, 2020. He was born to Perry Lee Farris Jr. and Anita Smith (Taylor) on March 14, 1976, in Hammond, IN. He graduated from Elan School, Poland Spring, Maine and attended Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents: Perry Lee Farris Jr. and Anita (Derrick) Taylor. Paternal grandparent Loretta Streeter. Siblings: Sister Keona (Camara) Farris-Stovall, Brothers: Keon Hutson, Corey ( Nicole) Cohen, Raylonn King, Steven Berry, and Isiah Farris. Children: Daughters : Stephanie Scott, Daz-Jah Farris, Daniaha Farris, and Essence Farris. Sons: Sincere Farris, Omari Capure, Kayleb wells, and Carson Farris. Grandchildren: Granddaughters: Ta'Kiyah Moore and Baby jewels. Grand Son: Mikail Farris and Jace Purnell and a host of Uncles, aunties, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son DeVonte' Farris, his niece Kadence Hutson, his uncle Darrell Perry, paternal grandparent Perry Lee Farris Sr. and maternal grandparents William H. Smith and Louise Smith.

All services Saturday, March 14, 2020, Wake 9:30 a.m. and Funeral 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill St., Hammond, IN.

Professional Services rendered by POWELL COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME.