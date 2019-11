Perry Q. Swiontek

VALPARAISO, IN - Perry Q. Swiontek, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away November 16, 2019. He was born December 3, 1950 in Hammond to the late Alolph and Wanda Swiontek. Perry is survived by his brothers, Greg and Joseph Swiontek; friend, Cheri Trella; and his nieces and nephews.

Private Family Services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO.