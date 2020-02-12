Perry "PQ" Reinert

Guest Book
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
Perry "PQ" Reinert

MUNSTER, IN - Perry "PQ" Reinert, 82, of Munster, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a longtime illness. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Betty (nee Hess); son, John (Laura) Reinert; daughters, Tracey Gabrish and Leta (Danny) Engram; son-in-law, Tim Gabrish; grandchildren, Hannah and Luke Reinert, Samantha and Jack Gabrish, Kelby and Landon Engram; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Perry was a graduate of Bishop Noll Institute and Purdue University. He owned and operated Reinert Insurance Services for 50 years in Munster, IN and was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church. Perry was one of the co-founders of Hospice of Northwest Indiana. He served as a Demolition Instructor for the Indiana National Guard, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated.

Published in The Times on Feb. 12, 2020
