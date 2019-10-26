Pete Otero

PORTAGE, IN - Pete Otero, age 48, of Portage, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He was born on January 26, 1971 in Gary, IN to Hector and Elsie Otero. Pete was a 1989 graduate of River Forest High School. In football, he wore jersey #55, and was affectionately known as the legendary linebacker, "the Hawk". Pete was formerly employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Mary Medical Center.

He is survived by his father, Hector Otero; daughter, Taylor Otero; son, Pete Otero, Jr.; sisters, Marlene (Mark) Hein, Jennifer (Matt) Hendershott; brother, Richard (Michelle) Otero; nieces and nephews, Tricia, Sadee, Caitlin, Aaron, Airel, Jordan, Richie and Jada; great nieces and great nephews, Ophelia, Amiyah, Rori and Weston; and his girlfriend, Tracie Berkley.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Otero in 2012. Memorial contributions in Pete's name may be made to the family to help with the cost of funeral services.

A funeral service for Pete will take place Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Jubilee Worship Center, 415 N. Hobart Road, Hobart, IN with Dr. Dale P. Combs officiating. He will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the church. For more information, please call REES FUNERAL HOME at (219) 762-3013. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.