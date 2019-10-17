Peter C. Schoon

LOWELL, IN - Peter C. Schoon, 67, of Lowell, formerly of Lansing, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Betty Schoon; siblings, Vaughn (Leslie), Sharon (Dave) Boomstra, Pamela (Tom) O'Leary; aunt, Patricia Thomas and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, C.P. "Neil" Schoon. Peter worked in the Automotive industry as a Body and Paint Technician. He is a much loved son, brother, nephew and friend.

Visitation, Saturday October 19, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM, concluding with Funeral Services at 6:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave. in Lowell. Private Burial will take place at a later date in the Schoon Family Cemetery in Munster.

