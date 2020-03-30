Peter Comerford
Peter Comerford passed on March 28, 2020 in Chicago, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents Humphrey and Jeanne Comerford and a brother, Parick Comerford. He is survived by his wife, Mary Comerford; sisters: Mary (Meme) Comerford, Karen Schafer, Linda Picknell, and Eileen Griffin; brother, Paul Comerford; cousin, Peter Comerford; sons: Jason (Jesse), Steven Comerford, Dawn (Carl), Dan (Angeline), and Michael (Kelly) Zimmerman; nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Member of VFW 1563 Merrillville and Griffith Indiana