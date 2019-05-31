Peter Dremonas

WILMINGTON, NC - Peter Dremonas, age 94 of Wilmington, NC, formerly of Hammond, IN passed away peacefully on Memorial Day, Monday May 27, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years Ann and his daughter, Georgene Koulianos.

He is survived by his son, Christopher (Janet) Dremonas; five grandchildren: Kimberly (George) Mavros, Peter Voris, Jordan Dremonas, Dr. Ariana Dremonas, Alexander (Lena) Dremonas; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Peter was a WWII Veterean, Bronze Star Recipient, Co-owner Hammond Yellow Cab for 41 years. Member of AHEPA, VFW of Munster and Hammond Optimist.

Visitation will be held Sunday June 2, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster with a Trisagion service at 5:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held Monday JunE 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Hammond. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church or Lower Cape Fear Hospice, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401. www.burnskish.com