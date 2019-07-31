Peter E. Bezler

WHITING, IN - Peter E. Bezler, age 55, late of Whiting, Indiana passed away July 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Debbie (nee Swieszcz) for 31 years. Devoted son of Edward and Dorothy (nee Michna) Bezler. Cherished brother of Christine (Tim) Cole, Barbara (Mike) Mahoney, Carol (Jim) Rudzinski, and Susan (Rick Hawkinson) Bezler. Dear brother in law of Edward (Pam) Swieszcz, late David Swieszcz, and the late Gregory (late Darlene) Swieszcz. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Pete was a 26 year employee of Xerox and a longtime active member of the Mohawks.

Visitation Thursday, August 1, 2019 2:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago to St. John the Baptist Church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com