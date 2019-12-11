Peter G. Loxas

HAMMOND, IN - Peter G. Loxas, age 95, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 8, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years: Ioustina; daughter: Denise (Nick) Stamiris; five grandchildren: Bill (Lucy) Stamiris, Pete (Star) Stamiris, Joyce (Timothy) Snelson, and James and Ria Christie; one great grandson: Nikolas Stamiris; two brothers: John and Nick Loxas; one sister: Paradiso Gouskos; several nieces and nephews and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents: Georgios and Dionisia Loxas; beloved daughter: Gina "Georgia" Christie; five sisters and two brothers.

Pete was born in Pigadakia Zakynthos Greece into a large family. He immigrated to the United States in 1969 with his wife and two daughters with the help of his brother John. He worked in the family business as a produce buyer for J&M Reliable Supermarket for over 40 years and as a food service manager at Olympia Lanes for 15 years. After retiring, Pete was always on the go and loved to spend lots of time at his home in Greece. Visitation with the family will be on Friday December 13, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 7021 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with a service to follow with Fr. David Bissias officiating. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery Hammond, IN. He will be dearly missed! Please omit flowers; donations in his memory can be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME had been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.