Peter G. Whelan

GRIFFITH, IN - Peter G. Whelan, age 77, of Griffith passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Marlene Whelan; children Stephen, Christine, David (Mary), and Daniel Whelan; seven grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Faye Whelan and sisters Margaret Mary and Susan.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held directly at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive in Dyer on Monday with visiting from 11:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 12:00 p.m. Burial Chapel Lawn cemetery in Crown Point.

Peter was a Ceramic Research Engineer at Inland Steel for 36 years. He liked music, especially classical, as evidenced by his collection of over 1,000 records. He was a loving husband and father and a great provider with a fantastic sense of humor who loved to make people laugh. www.fagenmiller.com