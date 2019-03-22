Peter J. Mackanos

VALPARAISO, IN - Peter J. Mackanos, 72 of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born April 27, 1946 in Gary to Peter and Mary (Wachowski) Mackanos. Peter graduated from Gary Tolleston High School in 1964 and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He made his career as a Boilermaker with US Steel for 39 years before retiring. Peter was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart and had been active in many committees at the church in the past. He enjoyed woodworking, antique car shows, working on cars and projects around the house, and going on family vacations. Peter was thankful to be a kidney and pancreas recipient for 13 years and was a member of the Transplant Support Group. He had been blind for the past 13 years and was a member of the Low Vision Support Group.

Peter will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

On November 9, 1974 in Hobart, Peter married Patsy Garling, who survives, along with their children: Amanda (David) Platt of NC, Dustin (Nichole) Mackanos of Valparaiso, Lucas (Corrina) Mackanos of SC; grandchildren: Grayson and Ella Grace Mackanos; brothers: Joe and Rich Mackanos of NV; sister-in-law, Sharon (Larry) Oros of Valparaiso; and many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his mother and father-in-law: Harry and Alice Garling.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Monday at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Hobart.