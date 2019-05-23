Peter J. Ziemkowski

FORMERLY CALUMET CITY, IL - Peter J. Ziemkowski, 92, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. Born August 15, 1926 and raised in Calumet City, IL by his mother Bertha (Kaczmarski) and her husband Theodore Zygmunt. Survived by daughter, Linda (Thomas) Malo of Alexandria, LA; son, Peter (Amanda) Ziemkowski of Portage, MI; three grandchildren, Nicole (Jesse) Futrell, Abigail Ziemkowski and Andrea Ziemkowski; one great-grandchild, Olivia Futrell; and one sister Norma Snowdon. Preceded in death by his wife Helen, and sister Dorothy (Bob) Drowns.

Pete attended Thornton Fractional Township High, but left to join the U.S. Navy during World War II. On Sept 18, 1954, he married Helen C. Skrobot in Hammond, IN. Their marriage lasted 60 years until Helen's death in 2014. Pete worked as a carman for the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad for 42 years, while he and Helen owned and operated Pete's Tavern for several years in Calumet City, IL. In 1993, he and Helen retired to their home on Long Lake in Colon, Pete was active in the Colon Lions Club, and tended the bar at the Colon American Legion for several years.

Visitation 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at SCHIPPER FUNERAL HOME - COLON, MI. Burial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019. Memorial may be made in memory of Pete to the Colon American Legion Post 454, or the Colon Lions Club.