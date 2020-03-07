Peter L. Megremis

MUNSTER, IN - Peter L. Megremis, age 86, of Munster, IN, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, Indiana. Peter was born on November 26, 1933 in East Chicago, Indiana to Lambros and Vasiliki (Kalasountas) Megremis. He is survived by three children: David (Cheryl) Megremis, Lydia (Jonathan) Fast, and Laura (Eamonn) Ryan; five grandchildren: Mark Megremis, Alexander Megremis, Una Ryan, Roger Fast, and Clodagh Ryan.; sister: Georgia (William) Kish; brother: Theodore (Bess) Megremis. He was preceded in death by his wife Joyce J. (Anderson) Megremis in 2015 and his parents.

Peter was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Retired from IBM as a Systems Analyst, he graduated from Indiana University-Bloomington in 1955 and Froebel High School in 1951. Peter served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1955-1957. He enjoyed the Arts, regularly attending plays, concerts, and museum exhibits with his late wife. Peter was an accomplished painter, a voracious reader, and an adept solver of the NY Times Crosswords. He enjoyed following Wall Street and current events and will be missed dearly by his coffee buddies. Peter and Joyce were avid world travelers, traveling throughout the U.S. as well as to Asia, Europe, and Canada. Most of all, Peter enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date in the Spring. Funeral arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Memorial donations may be given to: The Art Institute of Chicago, Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago, or the Goodman Theater of Chicago. To view and/or sign Peter's guestbook, please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.