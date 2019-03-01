Peter Lemos "Pete"

HAMMOND, IN - Peter Lemos "Pete", age 82 of Hammond passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on February 23, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Martha Lemos; children: Monica (Mike) Espinoza, Joseph (Anita) Lemos, and Robert Lemos; grandchildren: LaTisha (Matthew) Upchurch, Cameron Lemos, Conner Lemos, Julian Espinoza, Javier Espinoza, Benjamin Lemos, and Gianna Lemos; great grandchildren: Audriana Upchurch, Dominic Upchurch, Annabell Lemos, Austyn Upchurch, and Aspyn Upchurch; siblings: Frederick (Rebecca) Lemos, Mary Lemos-Fletcher, Ascension Lemos Jr., Elpidia Lemos, Richard (Irene) Lemos and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Ascension and Juanita (Vega) Lemos, brother Joseph Lemus, sister Catherine (Lemos) Adamez, brother in law Ruben Adamez, and brother in law Nicholas Fletcher.

Peter served in the US Army during the conflict in Korea and went on to retire after 38 years from Inland Steel. He was a Longtime member of Post 508, Umpire for 55 years, and was hand selected to umpire three Little League World Series. Although he was a man of few words, his actions alone were all that was needed to know he cared. He was a wise and great provider for his family up to his final days on Earth. He may not be here any longer, but there is comfort in knowing that he was greeted in Heaven with open arms by our savior, Jesus and preceding family members. We all miss him terribly.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. immediately followed by a friends and family luncheon from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Post 232. A funeral service with military honors will take place at 12:00 noon with Father Steve Kosinski officiating. For additional details please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME (219)844-1600 or visit www.bockenfunerals.com.