Pete M. Domsic

GRIFFITH, IN - Pete M. Domsic of Griffith, IN, born February 2, 1959, passed away May 30, 2019. Husband of Marcia Domsic, father to Darla Domsic, Kristin (Charles) Pinkerton, Daniel Domsic, beloved grandfather to River and Autumn Pinkerton, also survived by his mother, Marilynn E. Domsic of Munster, IN; siblings: Rose Domsic, Kathy Domsic, Dennis (Laura) Domsic, Mary (Dave) Iwinski, Beth (Bob) Giannetti, Dotty (Doug) Guzek, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Peter L. Domsic.

Funeral services will be held Monday June 3, 2019, 6:00PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME 9039 Kleinman Rd (two blocks south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN. Rev Theodore Mens will be officiating with cremation to follow. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM (service time) at the funeral home.

Pete was a proud journeyman pattern maker who worked many years at Blaw Knox. He was recently a stationary engineer at St. Mary Hospital, Hobart, IN. He was very proud to be associated with the Boy Scouts of America, being a scout leader. He was also an Advancement Chairman, who helped many scouts obtain the rank of Eagle in Troop 518 of Griffith, IN. www.kuiperfh.com