Peter M. Dosen (1932 - 2019)
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
405 E. Joliet St.
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Obituary
Peter M. Dosen

VALPARAISO, IN - Peter M. Dosen, age 87 of Valparaiso, passed away August 28, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 62 years to Lois E., (nee Mender); loving father of Ellen (Larry) Taylor, Peter (Laura nee Ahlstedt) Dosen, Gerrianne Dosen and Daniel Dosen; loving grandfather and great grandfather. Devoted son of late Anton and late Anna Dosen; dear brother of late John Dosen, late Mary ( late Nick) Serdar, late Micheal (Manda) Dosen, late Kay (late Andy) Kucek, late Steve (late Marge) Dosen, late Joe (late Kaye) Dosen, late Rose Dosen,; and brother-in-law to late Louis (late Arlene) Mender, late Dorothy (late John) Hickey and Richard (late Paulette) Mender; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran during the Korean War and a retired President of Lake End Sales and City of Chicago.

Visitation will take place Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 9:00–10:30 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN. Entombment Memory Lane Memorial Park. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Sept. 1, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
