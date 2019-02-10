Peter Madafferi

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Peter Madafferi, age 60, of Merrillville, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Peter is survived by his wife of 36 years: Lisa Madafferi; two daughters: Brenna (Justin) Stanley and Colleen Madafferi; grandchildren: Tenley and Paige; mother: Shirley Kelly; brother: Michael (Peggy) Madafferi; sister: Marybeth (Jim) Diprospero; and several nieces and nephews. Peter was preceded death by his father: Peter Madafferi, Sr. Peter proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Senior Service Technician at Armil CFS, with 36 years of service.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Pete Ward officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. To view directions and sign Peter's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 769-3322.