Peter Makris

ST. JOHN, IN - Peter Makris age 83 of St. John passed away February 12, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife Evanthia; daughter Eleni (John Fotopoulos) Makris; grandchildren Demetrios and Evanthia; sisters Dena Karahalios and Katina Karaiskos; numerous nieces and nephews and godchildren.

Funeral service will beheld on Friday Februaery 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Schererville (77th & Lincolnwood) with Rev. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. Friends are invited to visit with Peter's family on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Trisagion prayer service at 6:00 p.m.

Peter was a businessman who was born in Ira, Argos Greece. He began working at Inland Steel and eventually owned various businesses (Pioneer Tap) and real estate. He was generous, kind, hardworking and enjoyed helping others. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the St. George Greek Orthodox Church.