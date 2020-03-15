Peter P. Pflanzer

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter P. Pflanzer.
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Peter J. Pflanzer

DYER, IN - Peter J. Pflanzer, age 81 of Dyer, IN passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Grace Pflanzer; children: Kevin Pflanzer, Krista Plfanzer, Steve (Christy) Clettenberg and Julie Sealy; grandchildren: Brenna, Carson, Bryce, Katy, Caroline and Blaine; and brother-in-law, Frank Herold.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN with a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Charles Niblick. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Visitation will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass.

Peter was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. and owned Oakwood Financial Services as a Financial Advisor for 45 years. He enjoyed travel especially to Hawaii. Peter most loved and adored his grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.