Peter R. (Pete) Jansma

LYNWOOD, IL - Peter R. (Pete) Jansma, age 83 of Lynwood, IL, went to be with his Lord on March 22, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of almost 59 years, Joyce; children: Lori (Jim) Clark, Tim (Pam) Jansma, and Sue (Craig) Schoon; grandchildren: Peter and Andrew (Lauren) Clark, Stephanie and Martin (Marissa) Jansma, and Seth, Holly, and Corey Schoon. Pete was one of 14 children born to Elliott and Clara Jansma. He is survived by siblings: Grace (Harry) Sikma, Ruth VanKley, Arthur (Ilene) Jansma, Carl (Beverly) Jansma, Don Jansma, and James (Butch) (late Gloria) Jansma. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Pete was preceded in death by siblings: Richard (Marge) Jansma, Tillie (Cornelius) Koster, William (Norma) Jansma, Elliot (Beverly) Jansma, Mike (Betty) Jansma, Joyce (late Howard) Dockweiler, and Cora (late Don) Slager.

Friends are invited to visit with Pete's family on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing. Due to the current health environment, please limit your time to ten minutes. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 27, 2020. Due to COVID 19, the number of attendees will be limited. COVID 19 has kept us from the celebration of Pete's life, for the moment. A public memorial service for Pete will be held at a later date when we will celebrate his life. Pete will be laid to rest in Skyline Cemetery in Monee, IL.

Pete was a produce manager at Wilder's Supermarket in Lansing, a salesman for many companies, and a custodian at First Church Lansing (PCA) and Bethany Reformed in Lynwood. He enjoyed family time, yard work and gardening, bowling, fishing, and fellowship at church. He was a lifelong member of First Reformed Church Lansing/First Church (PCA), of which he was proud. Pete's family would like to say a special "Thank You" to the Doctors and Nurses at Franciscan Hospital in Dyer, IN for the wonderful care and support they gave Pete and their entire family.