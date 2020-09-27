1/
Peter Tsiakopoulos
Peter Tsiakopoulos

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peter Tsiakopoulos, age 74, of Schererville, IN passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his sisters: Dena (Tom) Panouses, Maria Vrehas, Stella (George) Liapis; sister-in-law, Cathy Tsiakopoulos; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Panagoula; brother, George; and brother-in-law, Dimos Vrehas.

Private family funeral service will be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Schererville. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219-322-6616.



Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-6616
