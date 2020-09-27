Peter Tsiakopoulos

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Peter Tsiakopoulos, age 74, of Schererville, IN passed away on September 24, 2020. He is survived by his sisters: Dena (Tom) Panouses, Maria Vrehas, Stella (George) Liapis; sister-in-law, Cathy Tsiakopoulos; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Panagoula; brother, George; and brother-in-law, Dimos Vrehas.

Private family funeral service will be held at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Schererville. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary.

LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME 219-322-6616.