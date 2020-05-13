Phebe C. (Sturgon) Vullman
Phebe C. Vullmahn (nee Sturgon) MERRILLVILLE, IN - Phebe C. Vullmahn (nee Sturgon), age 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Phebe is survived by her children: Clare (Gerald) Starcevic and Christopher (Nancy) Vullmahn; grandchildren: Gerald (Rebecca) Starcevic of Lowell, Massachusetts, Amy "Tina" Starcevic of Chicago, IL and Chris (Stephanie) Vullmahn of Sherwood, AR; great-grandchildren: Gretchen Clare, Nadja Christian, Naomi Violet, Paislee Noel, and Maeva Rose. Phebe was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher, Sr. Phebe was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Glen Park, the Rosary Sodality and the Sunshine Senior Citizens. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE in Merrillville, IN. Visit Phebe's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.


Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
