Phebe C. Vullmahn (nee Sturgon) MERRILLVILLE, IN - Phebe C. Vullmahn (nee Sturgon), age 93, of Merrillville, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020. Phebe is survived by her children: Clare (Gerald) Starcevic and Christopher (Nancy) Vullmahn; grandchildren: Gerald (Rebecca) Starcevic of Lowell, Massachusetts, Amy "Tina" Starcevic of Chicago, IL and Chris (Stephanie) Vullmahn of Sherwood, AR; great-grandchildren: Gretchen Clare, Nadja Christian, Naomi Violet, Paislee Noel, and Maeva Rose. Phebe was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher, Sr. Phebe was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church in Glen Park, the Rosary Sodality and the Sunshine Senior Citizens. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE in Merrillville, IN. Visit Phebe's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.
Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.