Philip "Doc" Ernest Kellar

VALPARAISO, IN -

Philip "Doc" Ernest Kellar, M.D. age 86 of Valparaiso, passed away on December 26, 2019. A distinguished and well-respected physician for over 50 years, Phil loved using his medical talents and capabilities to help bring healing to those in need. To him, being a physician was an opportunity to share his generosity and heart for others and in doing so, making more friendships than most. He never met a stranger; anyone was welcome to his medical expertise at home or in the office and hospitals, regardless of abilities to pay.

Born of Polish immigrants, Phil was very proud of his Polish heritage - from polka music to food. Growing up in Gary, IN, he worked hard and graduated from Kalamazoo College ("The best years of my life") and later Indiana University School of Medicine. Beginning in 1960, Phil started his medical journey that would see many successes, from his own family medicine practice to emergency and family medicine at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart and Methodist Hospitals. He held the titles of Chairman of Family Practice and Emergency Medicine at St. Mary's in Hobart and Methodist hospitals, as well at Vice President of Professional Affairs at St. Mary's in Hobart. Upon retiring in 2000, Phil decided he wasn't ready for retired life after all and continued working as a locum tenens physician for the next 16 years.

His favorite pastimes were woodworking and gardening, fishing and hunting, watching the Chicago Bears, playing on his computer, being a snowbird to Naples each winter with Dorothy, taking care of his kitties and spending time with his family who loved him very much.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Stephanie Kellar, Julia Kellar, mother of his five children and his son, Jason. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Minder-Kellar, the love of his life for over 35 years; sons: Daniel Kellar, M.D. (Jacquelyn) of Terre Haute, Randy Kellar (Brenda) of Snohomish, WA, Douglas Kellar (Jennifer) of Rogers, MN, and Tommy Forbes of Valparaiso; daughters: Jennifer Knowles (Rob) of West Lafayette, Laura Mull (Scott) of York Springs, PA, Sheila Forbes of Merrillville, Tammy (Steve) Aubuchon of Hobart, Wendy Whah of Chesterton and Kellie (Adam) Ballah of Chesterton. Phil was an exceptionally proud Dzia to multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved tickling their feet, giving them hugs, and doting on them to anyone that would listen. We will all miss him dearly until we are reunited in Heaven.

