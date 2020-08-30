1/1
Philip Everett Werno Jr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Philip Everett Werno Jr.

Philip Everett Werno Jr. went home to Jesus on August 22, 2020 at the age of 81 after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born on January 19, 1939 to Philip Werno and Ruth Trader Werno in Black Oak, IN.

Philip was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 and Employed by Vidimos Inc. for many years. He enjoyed being in nature and hunting and fishing in his free time.

Philip joins his loved ones in heaven and is survived by his children: Deborah Daniel, Mark Werno, Phillis Sanders, Philip (Julie) Werno III; his grandchildren: Danny and Murry Daniel, Ryan (Ashley) and Carter Werno, Kylie (Rob) Agne, Joshua, Tiffany, and Stephanie Sanders, Sara (Timothy) Zarris, and Philip (Allison) Werno IV; his great grandchildren: Malaya, Mia, and Merrin Agne, Austin and Sawyer Werno, Ariana Sanders; his sister, Ann Benson; his brother, Arlie Werno.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.fagenmiller.com

Deuteronomy 33:27 "The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you..."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved