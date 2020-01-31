Dr. Philip Nowzaradan

VALPARAISO, IN - Dr. Philip Nowzaradan, 76 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He was born March 1, 1943 in Tehran, Iran to George and Louisa (Yaveri) Nowzaradan. Dr. Philip earned his medical degree from the University of Tehran and immigrated with his family to the United States in 1979. He was a family practitioner and was on staff at Porter Regional Hospital for nearly 40 years. Dr. Philip was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso. He loved his family and the joy of his life, were his grandchildren.

On September 15, 1969 in Iran, Philip married Violet Bedroya who survives along with their daughters, Dr. Linda (Dr. Michael) Boxum and Lora (Colby) Barkes; grandchildren, Andrew Michael and Carolyn Grace Boxum and Carter Jacob and Lucas Matthew Barkes; siblings, Elizabeth Vahedi, Younan Nowzaradan, and Pierre Nowzaradan; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:00 AM directly at St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Burial will follow at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to AutismSpeaks.org.