Philip Roger Yant

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Philip Roger Yant, 69, passed away July 4, 2020, at his home in Zottegem, Belgium, after a long illness.

Philip was born January 10, 1951, in East Chicago, IN, to the late Roger E. and Lois Demarest Yant. Philip grew up in Highland, IN and graduated in 1969 from Highland High School. He attained a Bachelor's degree in Biology, Phi Beta Kappa, from Purdue University and also earned a Master's degree at Purdue. He was awarded a PhD from the University of Michigan and completed post-doctoral work at the University of Illinois.

Philip joined the faculty of U. of Michigan, where he taught Biology and worked at the Natural History museum. In 1991, Philip moved to Belgium to marry Carla Timmermans. His career there took him to a European Union agency at the Erasmus program, followed by Merck Pharmaceuticals, where he travelled the world in conjunction with drug trials.

Philip is survived by his wife, Carla; siblings: Mary Lois Vaughn (Jim) and Richard Yant (Gwen); niece, Christina Roberts (Aaron) and nephews: Nathan Philip Vaughn (Andrea) and Alexander Sommers Yant; and seven cousins.

A funeral service was held in Belgium; interment at RIDGELAWN CEMETERY, Gary, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org) or the charity of the donor's choice.