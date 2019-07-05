Philip Thomas Welsh

VALPARAISO, IN - Philip Thomas Welsh, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born November 11, 1933 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Michael J. and Mary Bernadine (Moran) Welsh. He was a steel mill supervisor and a member of St. Paul Catholic Church. On November 20, 1954 he married Elizabeth Rae Holmgren, who preceded him in death March 16, 2013.

Surviving are his children, Liz (Paul) Gilmore, Mike (Sue) Welsh, Brady (Anita) Welsh, Lorrie Dulla, Bob (Marianne) Welsh and Mary Bridgette Behrens. Grandchildren: Patti (Dave) Bluhm, Michelle (Bruce) Ralston, Michael James (Ericka) Johnson Jennifer Ann (John) Baehr, Emily (Chad Lock) Welsh, Philip Welsh, Kathryn (Michael) Chodor, Whitney Dulla, Brandon Welsh, Colin Welsh, Morgan Welsh, Brady Welsh, Jeremy (Tiffany) Schreier and Jessica Schreier; 11 great grandchildren: Lexie, Nick, Kristopher and Samantha Bluhm, Bailey and Aeden Ralston, Kristen Gilmore, Isabelle Trucky, Logan Schreier and Jack and Betty Baehr; and sisters: Mary Pat Michaels of Twin Cities, MN and Lorry Baznik of Phoenix, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sue Hess; granddaughter, Megan Behrens; brothers, Mike, Don and Bill and sisters, Joanne and Sheila.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St., Fr. Jeff Burton officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital. www.bartholomewnewhard.com