Philip Wayne Arnold
1941 - 2020
Philip Wayne Arnold

STUART, FL - Philip Wayne Arnold, age 78, of Stuart, FL formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born July 10, 1941 in Lawranceville, IL to Thomas and Pansy (nee Catt) Arnold. Philip is survived by his wife Genny Arnold (nee Evans); children: Evelyn (Christian) Modlich of Germany, Dawn (Keith) VanderWoude and Tommy (Michelle) Arnold, both of Highland, IN; step-children: Dolores Thomas, Larry (Carol) Thomas, Lora Thomas, all of IL; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; sister Jeanette Kelly of Florida; brother Dennis Arnold of Indiana and was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, 1st wife Judith Arnold; and granddaughter Laura Lube.

Philip honorably served in the United States Army, retired from Amoco, was a lifetime member of Calumet City Fishing and Hunting Club, and was an avid golfer.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. A service will be presided by Pastor Bill Whitford at 7:00 p.m. A private cremation will follow.

For service information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.



Published in The Times on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
07:00 PM
Castle Hill Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

