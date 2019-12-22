Phillip Douglas Dawkins, Sr.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA - Phillip Douglas Dawkins, Sr. 78, of Huntington Beach, CA. Preceded in death by parents James and Lillie Mae Dawkins; brothers Frederick and Clabourne Dawkins.

He is survived by wife Sandra Dawkins, sons Mark (Tonya) Edwards of Indianapolis, Phillip Douglas Dawkins, Jr. of California, Tracy Dawkins Sr. of Indianapolis, James Dawkins of California, Sister Pauline Dawkins Morgan of East Chicago, IN, Sister in law Verdell Dawkins of Texas, Stepdaughter Debra Straiter, Stepson Jason Jackson of California, five grandchildren, two great granchildren, Aunt Verda Dawkins of East Chicago and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Phil quietly transitioned on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at home. A champion athlete who led the 1960 East Chicago Washington Boys Basketball Team to win the State Championship, Phillip was inducted in the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.His Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 3715 Butternut St. East Chicago, IN.