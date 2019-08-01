Phillip G. "Phil" Wiley

HOBART, IN - Phillip G. "Phil" Wiley, age 63, of Hobart, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Hospice of the Calumet Area, Inc., William J. Riley Memorial Residence, surrounded by his family. He was a 1970 graduate of St. Bridget Elementary School and a 1974 graduate of Andrean High School. Phil attended Purdue Calumet for two years and then started his business career at a young age. He owned a grocery store, Foremost Liquor Stores in Hobart and owned race horses. Phil was an avid competitor whether it be with his business, race horses, or on the golf course. He will be deeply missed.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Willis Wiley. He is survived by his mother, Monica Wiley; sister-Connie (Steve) Vincent; nephews-Jason (Laurel) Vincent, Jeff Vincent; niece, Jenny Vincent; three great nephew, Bryce, Dylan and Joshua Vincent; aunt, Irene Mockaitis; many other loving relatives; dear friends, John and Cindy Redmond, Lisa Kmak.

Visitation for Phil will be Friday, August 2, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service taking place at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at Assumption Church BVM, 3530 Illinois Street, New Chicago, IN, Rev. David Novak officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Donations may be made to Hospice of Calumet Area, Inc., William J. Riley Memorial Residence, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN. 46321-4032, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105, 1-800-822-6344 or at their website: St. Jude's Research Hospital. www.burnsfuneral.com