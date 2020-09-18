Phillip John Pomeroy

VALPARAISO, IN -

Phillip John Pomeroy, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born November 13, 1944 in Manistee, MI to Clarence and Valerie (Long) Pomeroy. Phil was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a master instrument technician at Bethlehem Steel and retired from Mittal Steel. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso. Phil enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed working in his garage restoring his Volkswagen and Phil was a fix-it-all. Most of all Phil loved spending time with family, especially with his grandkids and great grandkids.

On December 6, 1969 in Valparaiso, Phillip married Carol Spagna who survives along with their children, Eric (Tiffany) Pomeroy and Kristin (Kevin) Smith; grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Elizabeth, Danny, Collin, Cayla, and Christian; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lillian, Levi, and Flint; brothers, Richard (Wilma), Gordon, and Gary Pomeroy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bill and Bob Pomeroy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Cremation will take place following services and a burial of ashes will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to VNA Hospice of NWI or St. Paul Catholic Church for the St. Timothy Center.