1/1
Phillip John Pomeroy
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Phillip John Pomeroy

VALPARAISO, IN -

Phillip John Pomeroy, 75 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He was born November 13, 1944 in Manistee, MI to Clarence and Valerie (Long) Pomeroy. Phil was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked as a master instrument technician at Bethlehem Steel and retired from Mittal Steel. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso. Phil enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and camping. He also enjoyed working in his garage restoring his Volkswagen and Phil was a fix-it-all. Most of all Phil loved spending time with family, especially with his grandkids and great grandkids.

On December 6, 1969 in Valparaiso, Phillip married Carol Spagna who survives along with their children, Eric (Tiffany) Pomeroy and Kristin (Kevin) Smith; grandchildren, Justin, Taylor, Elizabeth, Danny, Collin, Cayla, and Christian; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Lillian, Levi, and Flint; brothers, Richard (Wilma), Gordon, and Gary Pomeroy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bill and Bob Pomeroy.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Paul Catholic Church 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso. Cremation will take place following services and a burial of ashes will take place at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to VNA Hospice of NWI or St. Paul Catholic Church for the St. Timothy Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved