Phillip P. Hale

FAIR OAKS, IN - Phillip P. Hale 84 of Fair Oaks passed away on March 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born on July 25, 1935 in Chicago, IL to the late Earl (Eleanor Olszewski) Hale. Phillip was a 1953 Graduate of the Chicago Vocational School, he also proudly served in the United States Air Force. Phillip enjoyed golfing, bowling, taking care of his lawn, woodworking and building things. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lorraine and Jerry.

Survived by loving wife Marlene; children Kimberly (Danny) Mount, Scott (Linda) Hale, David (Trina) Hale, Tammy (Jose) Miramontes, as well as eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 4:00-6:30 PM at FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310, a Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday at 6:30 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. As per family wishes cremation rites have been chosen.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Harbor Light Hospice. Phillip will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

To view the online memorial please visit: http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net.