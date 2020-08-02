Phillip Serros

FOUNTAIN, CO - Philip Serros, age 43 of Fountain, CO formerly of East Chicago, IN passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife, Alicia Serros; daughter, Nadia; mother, Esmeralda "YaYa" Soto; sister, Julia Serros; brother, Michael Serros; nieces: Michelle, Danielle, Mikailah, Milani, Jesenia, Maliah, Mariah and Myah.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 and from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Phil retired from the U.S. Army after serving 22 years with three tours overseas. He was a die hard Chicago Cubs and Blackhawks fan and loved his music. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to his daughter, Nadia. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.