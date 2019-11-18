Phyllis A. Beckham (nee Govert)

GRIFFITH, IN - Phyllis A. Beckham (nee Govert) age 78 of Griffith, passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019. She is survived by her son David Beckham; sisters Eleanor Nichels, and Marilyn (Francis) Joyce; brothers Carl Govert and her twin brother Phillip (Mary) Govert, and by her numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Anna Govert, sister Cecelia Mae Certa, and brothers Jerry Govert and Roy Govert.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Fr. Keith Virus celebrating. Burial will be private. Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday November 19th from 4:00-7:00p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave. in Griffith.

Phyllis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith. She was a former employee of Hoosier State Bank in Hammond and the St. Anthony Home housekeeping in Crown Point. Phyllis made her home with her brother Carl until she went into the nursing home.

Memorials may be given to St. Mary School in Griffith.

