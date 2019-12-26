Phyllis A. Grandys

HIGHLAND, IN - Phyllis A. Grandys, 79, of Highland, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Hammond, IN on November 6, 1940 to William and Josephine Boback.

On May 27, 1961 she married the love of her life John Grandys, and he survives. She is also survived by her children; Linda Lewis, Donna (Jim) Bizoukas, Johnna (Larry) Otte, Trisha (Brian) Urevig; grandchildren, Nicole, Shannon, Jonathan, Lauren, Sabrina, Joshua; sister, Beatrice Joseph and many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Josephine Boback; brothers, Daniel and Clifford; sister-in-law, Patricia. Phyllis will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandma. Her grandchildren were the light of her life.

The family will receive family and friends on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 12:00 p.m. Phyllis will be dearly missed by her loving family and dear friends.

