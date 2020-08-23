Phyllis Cork and Russell Cork

SHERMAN, TX - Phyllis and Russell Cork, of Sherman, TX and formerly of Portage, IN, passed away peacefully within two days of each other on August 2 and 4, 2020.

Russell and Phyllis were married on December 20, 1969 and enjoyed 50 loving years together.

They are survived by sons: Michael (Diane) and Mark Dominguez; seven grandchildren: Michael Sean (Lin), Jennifer, Barbara (Myles), Anthony (Nikki), Evan, and Emily; five great-grandchildren: Grace, Dylan, Olivia, Milo, and Oliver; great-great-granddaughter: Nyla Lynn. Russell is also survived by son-in-law: Michael Muzar and four siblings.

Russell and Phyllis are preceded in death by his daughters: Vickie Muzar and Deborah (late David) Hawkins; their parents; and siblings: Jack, Francis, Willy, Johnny, and Jerry Cork, Shirley Britton, and Delphia Cunningham.

Both enjoyed skiing and running and were avid Dallas Cowboys fans, even attending the 1993 Super Bowl. They loved good conversation and the company of their family and friends. Russell and Phyllis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved them.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek Rd, Portage) on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 P.M. A memorial service will take place at 5:00 P.M. with Deacon Dennis Guernsey officiating.

Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending their visitation and service. Please bring a mask and maintain social distance.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.