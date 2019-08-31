Phyllis Ann Brix

CHESTERTON, IN - Phyllis Ann Brix, age 74 of Chesterton, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019. She was born on June 30, 1944 in Franklin, IN to Gilbert and Beaulah Coffey, both of whom preceded her in death.

On December 21, 1967, in Franklin, IN, she married Ernest Walter Brix, who survives in Chesterton. She is also survived by her loving children: Karl Andrew (Crystal) Brix of Phoenix, AZ and Amy Michelle (Matthew) Glatthorn of Valparaiso, IN; her grandchildren: Raymond Maxwell Glatthorn, Alexandra Grace Glatthorn and Waylon James Brix; her brother, Don Coffey of Nashville, IN; and by her sister, Wanda Richards of Franklin, IN.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Krista Brix, her sister, Doris Wohn and her brother, Gordon Coffey.

Phyllis was a member of Gideon International and was also a member of Heartland Christian Center. She loved shopping, sewing, crafting, and line dancing. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday school many years ago.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNEAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME.

Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.