Phyllis Ann Rzechula

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Phyllis Ann Rzechula age 79, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Rzechula; sons, Greg (Donna) Rzechula and Michael Rzechula; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, JoAnn Scott, Elaine Gardner and Marie White and many, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elisabeth Gerasin and two infant brothers. Phyllis was employed at Weight Watchers and enjoyed fishing and boating with her family. Phyllis was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Charles A. Mosley officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 PM at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.