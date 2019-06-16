Phyllis Arlene Bogs (nee Gangstee)

MUNSTER, IN - Phyllis Arlene Bogs (nee Gangstee) of Munster, IN/formerly of Lansing, IL age 81, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

She is survived by her loving sons; Robert (Cindie) Bogs, Jr. Derald (Kathleen) Bogs and Leslie (Clare) Bogs; loving grandmother of; Crystal (Lars), Jonathan (Jennifer), Robert III, Brittany (Wesley), Andrew (Brandi) and Adam (Sarah), loving aunt to many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert Bogs, parents Roy and Myrn Gangstee, brother Derald Gangstee and sister Geraldine Cortese.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services for Phyllis will be held at 7:00 PM with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Cremation to follow.

Mrs. Bogs retired from Bogs Management after over 40 years of service; she was very active in the Lansing community. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Phyllis' name to the Lansing Police and Fire Paramedics. www.schroederlauer.com