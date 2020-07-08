Phyllis Elaine Bradburn Woods

A bright light has gone out in our world with the passing of Phyllis Elaine Bradburn Woods, on July 6, 2020, at the age of 96.

Born on June 5, 1924, in Hammond, IN, to Stanley and Meredith Bradburn, Phyl lived her life in the same city with a brief year in Colorado as a child. Early on, she knew that she wanted to be a hairdresser. As a child, she had styled her grandmother's hair as well as her friends'. She opened her own small beauty shop in her home in 1964 and women came from near and far to enjoy her fun-loving nature. The shop was noisy with laughter all day long and well into the evening. Her other passions were oil painting, playing the piano, and buying and selling antiques, especially glassware and furniture.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 24 years Harry D. Woods, and her step-grandson Cliff Button. She is survived by: step-daughter Carol (Ken) Button of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, step-grandson Dan (Tammy) Button of Michigan City, IN, step-grandson Keith (Erin) of Columbus, OH, and cousins David (Paula) Wells of Crown Point, IN, Dottie (Ricardo) Madan, Donna Byrd, David (Cookie) Wells, and Daniel (Pam) Wells, all of FL, and two step-great-granddaughters, Beatrice and Hazel Button. Special mention must be made of her friend, neighbor, and daily helper who was like a son to her, James Whitfield of Hammond. Because of the coronavirus restrictions, her memorial service will take place sometime in the future, and an announcement will be made in this paper. Phyl had a happy life, but we all suffer adversity from time to time. Her motto was "I refuse to be miserable!". She certainly lived by that statement. Thank you, Phyl, for the laughter that you put into our lives.

